Deputies use taser to subdue burglary suspect

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 26-year-old man and his 18-year-old nephew were arrested with force outside a San Marcos church early Monday after they allegedly burglarized the house of worship, authorities said.

A caretaker for the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Church at 256 Smilax Road observed the burglary in progress and called 911 at around 12:30 a.m., according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Jason Vickery.

Deputies arrived and took the suspects into custody as they were fleeing the church in possession of stolen property, he said, noting deputies used force on both suspects because they allegedly resisted arrest.

A Taser stun gun was deployed on at least one of the suspects, he said. They were identified as Daniel Arango, 26, and 18-year-old Luis Arango.

The Arangos were booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and resisting arrest. They were being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators determined that the suspects allegedly had gotten into the church by forcing open the front door, the lieutenant said.