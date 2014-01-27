Gubernatorial candidate to tour brewing company

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Neel Kashkari will campaign in San Diego Monday for the first time since declaring his candidacy for governor, touring a brewing company to discuss California's business climate and the challenges small business owners face.

Kashkari, an assistant secretary of the treasury in the George W. Bush administration, declared his candidacy Tuesday during a keynote speech at the 2014 Sacramento Business Review at Cal State Sacramento, saying, "Today, the gift of a good education and the opportunity it creates are out of reach for millions of struggling Californians. That's why I'm running for governor -- to create jobs and give kids a quality education."

Kashkari's campaign said the Republican will present detailed policy proposals to improve education, including "ensuring that the money that taxpayers send to Sacramento actually gets into the classroom, not wasted in layers of bureaucracy" and giving "teachers, principals and parents the freedom and flexibility to use that money to innovate, while holding them accountable for results."

Kashkari has also pledged to make higher education more affordable.

Kashkari supports embracing "the advantages of our state's natural resources through safe and environmentally conscious energy development while unlocking the potential of all of our industries to grow and create good jobs."

The son of immigrants from India, the 40-year-old Kashkari was raised in the Akron, Ohio, suburb of Stow and received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Illinois.

Kashkari moved to California in 1998 and worked as a design engineer at TRW in Redondo Beach, developing technology for NASA space missions.

Kashkari returned to college and received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2002, then worked in the San Francisco office of the investment bank Goldman Sachs, eventually leading its information technology security practice.

Then-Secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson hired Kashkari in 2006 as a special assistant on energy policy. He was appointed by Bush in 2007 as assistant secretary of the Treasury for international economics and development.

Kashkari was among several Paulson aides who wrote the legislation that created the Troubled Asset Relief Program, popularly known as TARP, then oversaw it as interim assistant secretary of the Treasury for financial stability, a position he remained in during the initial months of the Obama administration.

Following his government service, Kashkari worked for the Newport Beach-based global investment management firm PIMCO, resigning last year to explore running for governor.