Family says man killed by SDPD had troubled past

A family member of a man shot and killed by San Diego police after a chase is left to wonder why it had to end this way.

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed by a San Diego police officer at the end of a chase from Kearny Mesa to Escondido.

San Diego police pulled the pick-up over in Kearny Mesa, but a male passenger got out and things did not go as planned.

"There was an initial confrontation at the scene of the stop - a lack of cooperation - the suspect fled in the vehicle," Escondido police Lt. Neal Griffin said.

During the chase, police say the male passenger, who family members identify as 27-year-old Aaron Devenere called 911 to say he had a gun, explosives and that his driver was a hostage.

Police used spike strips to force the vehicle to stop, which it finally did on Center City Parkway.

"There was threats made to the hostage in the vehicle - there were concerns for the life and safety of the hostage. An officer fired a single shot. The suspect was killed at the scene," Lt. Griffin said.

"He had no gun... He had no nothing," Devenere's grandfather, Randy Meyers told CBS News 8.

Aaron's grandparents say they always support police but don't understand why an officer had to shoot him so quickly.

"Oh Aaron - had more love in him than anybody," Devenere's grandmother, Sandy Meyers said.

They say Aaron was in a bad place mentally Sunday. He was just released from jail on the condition he enter a rehab facility.

But when he got to that facility, he failed a drug test, so they wouldn't take him. They believe Aaron feared the officer who pulled him over was going to take him back to jail.

"He made some poor choices, but even when he made those choices, he recognized afterward that they're poor - that he didn't do the right thing," Randy said.

Aaron got married about three years ago, but the female driver was not his wife.

Police say the driver was taken to Palomar Medical Center where she was treated and released. It's not clear how she was injured.

The shooting is being investigated by Escondido police but it was a San Diego police officer who fired the shot.

Police confirm no explosives were found in the car but they won't say if they recovered any weapons.