Motorcyclist killed in El Cajon crash identified

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 29-year-old motorcyclist fatally injured when he collided with a vehicle, was ejected and run over by pickup truck was identified Tuesday as an active duty sailor stationed at Naval Base San Diego, authorities said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was headed south shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Mollison Avenue, between Park and Madison avenues, when he crashed into a van that turned into his path, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and El Cajon police.
The van's driver did not see the rider, who was unable to stop or otherwise avoid the collision, police said.
The motorcyclist was thrown into the roadway, then was run over by a pickup truck, authorities said. The truck came to a stop in the bushes off the roadway, and its occupants were uninjured, as were those of the van.
The downed rider was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.
Police said alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
Annual data from San Diego county medical services show an alarming number of local underage drinking deaths.