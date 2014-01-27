Motorcyclist killed in El Cajon crash identified

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 29-year-old motorcyclist fatally injured when he collided with a vehicle, was ejected and run over by pickup truck was identified Tuesday as an active duty sailor stationed at Naval Base San Diego, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was headed south shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Mollison Avenue, between Park and Madison avenues, when he crashed into a van that turned into his path, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and El Cajon police.

The van's driver did not see the rider, who was unable to stop or otherwise avoid the collision, police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown into the roadway, then was run over by a pickup truck, authorities said. The truck came to a stop in the bushes off the roadway, and its occupants were uninjured, as were those of the van.

The downed rider was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.

Police said alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash.