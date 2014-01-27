SUV left dangling over railing, 3 people escape - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SUV left dangling over railing, 3 people escape

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man, woman and child are safe after a car is left dangling over a railing with an apartment complex below.

A CBS News 8 camera crew captured this exclusive video -- you can see the black Mercedes hanging off the edge of a wall.

Police confirm to CBS News 8 the driver was going too fast down Mesa College Drive near the northbound 163 in Kearny Mesa.

He then hit a light pole and went into the railing, before coming to a stop. 

All three people inside managed to get out okay.

