Miramar Air Show will return in October

MIRAMAR (CNS) - The Miramar Air Show, which was shuttered last year by the federal government shutdown, will return to San Diego this October, according to base officials.

The 2014 Miramar Air Show will take place at the central San Diego air station on Oct. 4-5, according to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar's Commanding Officer, Col. John Farnam.

"This is exciting news for us here at Miramar, as this is our single-greatest opportunity to open our doors to you, our neighbors, and welcome you to our flight line," Farnam said.

So far, the 2014 line-up includes a celebration of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Headlining the show will be the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight team, though other military and civilian performers are also scheduled to appear.

Last year's show was canceled one day before it was suppose to start, surprising show organizers, even Farnam, who at the time said the timing could not have been worse.

Even before it was canceled, plans for the 2013 show were scaled back from its usual three days to two after the Defense Department decided the pull the Blue Angels from the line-up due to automatic spending cuts known as "sequestration."

Proceeds from the show go to programs that support local military families. The 2012 show netted $1.6 million in profits for Miramar.

Because of the cancellation last year, Miramar was left holding the bag for more than a half-million dollars in contract reimbursements for performers and vendors who had already traveled to San Diego and begun setting up.