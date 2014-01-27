Hearing rescheduled for man accused of assaulting hotel housekeeper

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mental competency hearing was rescheduled Monday to Feb. 21 for a man accused of beating and raping a hotel housekeeper in the Midway District of San Diego.

Christopher Stevens, 45, is facing seven felony charges, including forcible rape and rape by a foreign object. He could be sentenced to up to 450 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney's Office.

After considering doctors' reports, a judge will decide whether the defendant is capable of understanding the charges against him and assisting in his own defense. If not, Stevens will be sent to a state mental hospital for treatment until he is determined fit to stand trial.

The victim -- who was 54 at the time -- testified at an earlier hearing that Stevens attacked her about 11:45 a.m. Dec. 21, 2012, as she cleaned a room at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Sports Arena Boulevard.

She said the defendant came into the room, said it was his and told her to clean the bathroom.

"I said, 'It's already clean,"' she testified. "He said, 'Close the curtains.' I thought he was going to harm me. He came toward me and threw me on the bed."

Stevens then allegedly hit the victim in her head, knocking her unconscious.

"When I woke up, he was raping me," she said, adding that he moved her about the room and raped her another three times before he got up and left the room. The victim spent a week in the hospital.

Stevens, who has prior convictions for auto theft, burglary and robbery dating back to 1988, was arrested three days later, on Christmas Eve.

San Diego police Crime Laboratory positively identified Stevens as the suspect from evidence collected in the room, including a shirt and empty beer can, according to court testimony.

DNA found on the evidence also linked Stevens to a reported sexual assault at Hourglass Field Community Park on Oct. 9, 2012, authorities said. In that case, he was arrested four days after it occurred but released when prosecutors declined to file charges.