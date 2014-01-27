Wesley and Graham's success story

Deciding to adopt a child is a huge commitment with many unknowns, but the couple featured in this Adopt 8 says San Diego County Adoptions helped make the process as seamless as possible, providing a lot of support and resources for adoptive families.

In fact, adoption was so successful for them, they did it twice.

Five-year-old Wesley:

"I love my family."

And two-year-old Graham:

"I love my family."

Both adopted as infants and don't know any other life than the one with their two dads.

"We had looked into surrogacy, and then we got the call for Wesley, and it was like oh, that's how it's meant to be," said Darren.

Darren and Gary say their first adoption was relatively painless.

"Wesley was an easy child. We always say he was a starter adoption because the biological parents weren't involved at all so he just, here he was at four and a half months, nine months later the adoption was finalized," said Gary.

A few years later, this family of three grew to become a family of four. They welcomed Graham into their home when he was four-months-old. Finalizing Graham's adoption took a little longer - a couple of years - since his biological parents were in the picture, but Gary and Darren say, creating their family this way was well worth the wait.

"The hardest part are people around us are all saying, aren't you afraid the children will be taken back during the process, and you're like, you just have to have faith, no guts, no glory. If you don't do it, you're not going to get the end result," continued Gary.

They say San Diego County Adoptions prepared them well for the potential ups and downs.

"I have nothing but positive things to say about the county, they treated us equally," added Darren.

"They were great to us. Sometimes people get a little bit frustrated with the bureaucracy of it, but you just know you have to do these things. There's paperwork to be done, people have things to do, don't be afraid to ask questions, don't be afraid to make phone calls, and just keep going," said Gary.

Adoption has given them the true gift of family - not just as a family of four - but as an expanded family as well. Wesley is one of eight biological siblings and his dads make sure he keeps in contact with five of them, who were adopted by two other families through San Diego County as well.

"They all have the same mother and father which I guess is very unusual with a whole bunch of children, and so they're all like little mini clones of each other, so you get them together and everybody looks all those brothers and sisters," explained Gary.

They say it's a true modern family, and they encourage others who are considering adoption to give the county a serious look.

"It's a great process. It's not as scary as people think it is," said Darren.

"It's fantastic and there's lots of resources available for the kids, and we just, we couldn't be happier," noted Gary.

If you are interested in adopting, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would also like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park.