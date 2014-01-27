Mortar shell discovered in Torrey Highlands

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A surveyor came across an undetonated mortar shell on an open tract of land in Torrey Highlands Monday, prompting a bomb squad call-out.

The discovery north of State Route 56, off Camino del Sur, was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

An ordnance-handling team was called in to "disrupt," or neutralize, the device and dispose of it, SDFRD spokesman Maurice Luque said.

Due to the openness of the locale where the shell turned up, no road closures or evacuations were necessary, he said.

The origin of the weapon was unknown.