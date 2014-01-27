Two-alarm fire burns through mobile home near Jamul

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A late-afternoon fire gutted a residential trailer in a back-country community near Barrett Lake Monday, leaving a family of three in need of emergency lodging and killing their two dogs.

The non-injury blaze in the 2200 block of Honey Springs Road in the Dulzura area erupted for unknown reasons about 3:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

At the time, the double-wide mobile home was unoccupied except for the two large canines, which perished in the burning structure, said Kendal Bortisser, a fire captain with the state agency.

It took crews nearly two hours to fully extinguish the intense blaze, he said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents -- a woman and her two adult children -- arrange for interim housing.