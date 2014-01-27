SDG&E worker caught driving while using cell phone

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Wednesday when a utility company truck struck her on a Shelltown-area road, possibly as she chased a young girl who darted into the path of the vehicle.

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Wednesday when a utility company truck struck her on a Shelltown-area road, possibly as she chased a young girl who darted into the path of the vehicle.

A former San Diego Gas & Electric employee posted bail and was released from jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who was run over by one of the utility's work trucks.

A former San Diego Gas & Electric employee posted bail and was released from jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian involving a work truck.

San Diego Gas and Electric has announced it's renewing safety training for employees following the deaths of two people struck by company vehicles.

San Diego Gas and Electric has announced it's renewing safety training for employees following the deaths of two people struck by company vehicles.

Investigators determined that the driver of a San Diego Gas & Electric truck was at fault for a traffic accident that killed a mother of four and injured two preschoolers on a Shelltown-area road this week, a police spokesman disclosed Friday.

Investigators determined that the driver of a San Diego Gas & Electric truck was at fault for a traffic accident that killed a mother of four and injured two preschoolers

Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday.

Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Gas and Electric is reviewing its safety procedures in the wake of two recent deadly crashes involving employees driving company vehicles. But not all of them may be getting the message.

A CBS News 8 viewer recently caught an SDG&E worker on a cell phone while behind the wheel. They were taken Friday as CBS News 8 viewer Paula and her husband pulled up next to the driver at a red light.

"It was hard to believe after seeing that report on the news the night before that a person would do this without thinking twice about it," she said.

Last Wednesday in Shelltown, a 55-year-old utility pole inspector plowed into Ana Herera, her five-year-old daughter and her four-year-old friend. Herera died at the scene.

Police are trying to figure out if the driver was distracted by his phone or the blinding sun. They are considering asking the city attorney to file misdemeanor manslaughter charges.

That incident came after yet another deadly one involving an SDG&E driver. Hector Hoyt was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Jamacha Boulevard before taking off January 6. Following both crashes, the energy company went into "safety stand down" mode and began to immediately review training procedures.

A safety meeting held for SDG&E employees in Orange County back in 2010 focused on texting and driving.

Having now seen the new pictures, the company released a statement saying:

"All employees are expected to abide by California State Laws just like anyone else. We will be looking into this particular instance carefully."

It's exactly what Paula is hoping for, and the reason why she reached out to us in the first place.

"I was afraid something would not have been done about it… (SDG&E) would bury it under the rug, and I don't want that. I want something to be done, to prevent someone else from getting hurt or killed," she said.