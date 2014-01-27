SDG&E worker caught driving while using cell phone - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDG&E worker caught driving while using cell phone

Posted: Updated:

  • RelatedMore>>

  • Anger and grief over mother killed by SDG&E truck

    Anger and grief over mother killed by SDG&E truck

    Saturday, January 25 2014 8:57 PM EST2014-01-26 01:57:35 GMT
    Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday. 
    Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday. 

  • SDG&E driver at fault in deadly crash

    SDG&E driver at fault in deadly crash

    Friday, January 24 2014 10:51 PM EST2014-01-25 03:51:03 GMT
    Investigators determined that the driver of a San Diego Gas & Electric truck was at fault for a traffic accident that killed a mother of four and injured two preschoolers
     
    Investigators determined that the driver of a San Diego Gas & Electric truck was at fault for a traffic accident that killed a mother of four and injured two preschoolers on a Shelltown-area road this week, a police spokesman disclosed Friday. 

  • SDG&E in "safety stand down" after 2 fatal crashes

    SDG&E in "safety stand down" after 2 fatal crashes

    Thursday, January 23 2014 11:06 PM EST2014-01-24 04:06:34 GMT
    San Diego Gas and Electric has announced it's renewing safety training for employees following the deaths of two people struck by company vehicles. 
    San Diego Gas and Electric has announced it's renewing safety training for employees following the deaths of two people struck by company vehicles. 

  • Ex-SDG&E worker arrested in fatal hit-run

    Ex-SDG&E worker arrested in fatal hit-run

    Thursday, January 23 2014 5:00 PM EST2014-01-23 22:00:24 GMT
    A former San Diego Gas & Electric employee posted bail and was released from jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian involving a work truck.
     
    A former San Diego Gas & Electric employee posted bail and was released from jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who was run over by one of the utility's work trucks. 

  • Woman hit and killed by SDG&E truck in Shelltown

    Woman hit and killed by SDG&E truck in Shelltown

    Wednesday, January 22 2014 10:48 PM EST2014-01-23 03:48:47 GMT
    A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Wednesday when a utility company truck struck her on a Shelltown-area road, possibly as she chased a young girl who darted into the path of the vehicle. 
    A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Wednesday when a utility company truck struck her on a Shelltown-area road, possibly as she chased a young girl who darted into the path of the vehicle. 

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Gas and Electric is reviewing its safety procedures in the wake of two recent deadly crashes involving employees driving company vehicles. But not all of them may be getting the message.

A CBS News 8 viewer recently caught an SDG&E worker on a cell phone while behind the wheel. They were taken Friday as CBS News 8 viewer Paula and her husband pulled up next to the driver at a red light.

"It was hard to believe after seeing that report on the news the night before that a person would do this without thinking twice about it," she said.

Last Wednesday in Shelltown, a 55-year-old utility pole inspector plowed into Ana Herera, her five-year-old daughter and her four-year-old friend. Herera died at the scene.

Police are trying to figure out if the driver was distracted by his phone or the blinding sun. They are considering asking the city attorney to file misdemeanor manslaughter charges.

That incident came after yet another deadly one involving an SDG&E driver. Hector Hoyt was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Jamacha Boulevard before taking off January 6. Following both crashes, the energy company went into "safety stand down" mode and began to immediately review training procedures.

A safety meeting held for SDG&E employees in Orange County back in 2010 focused on texting and driving.

Having now seen the new pictures, the company released a statement saying:

"All employees are expected to abide by California State Laws just like anyone else. We will be looking into this particular instance carefully."

It's exactly what Paula is hoping for, and the reason why she reached out to us in the first place.

"I was afraid something would not have been done about it… (SDG&E) would bury it under the rug, and I don't want that. I want something to be done, to prevent someone else from getting hurt or killed," she said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.