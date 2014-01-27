Tractor stolen from softball league returned

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A girls' softball league in Lakeside now has an important piece of equipment back after it was stolen over the weekend, but league officials say it's damaged.

The small tractor -- called a "gator" -- is used to make the field safe for the girls to play on.

League officials say the gator was returned to the field overnight in an un-driveable condition.

"We couldn't start it. The battery was broken, the gas tank is filled with something, we don't know what, and the ignition was broken," league official Josh Barnes said.

League officials say Stotz Equipment is donating their time and parts to fix the gator so the girls can get back up and running before opening day.