Swimmers warned about high bacteria levels off OB coast

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Swimmers are being advised stay out of the water in Ocean Beach because of higher than normal bacteria levels.

Routine testing in the waters off Dog Beach revealed the pollutant coming from the San Diego River. Lifeguards say it's unusual to have such a high bacteria count without seeing a big rain event.

"The county couldn't say what was happening with that. It could be heavy dog use in the area, it could be some bloom of some bacteria in the river. They really don't know what the cause is," San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropsky said.

The beach isn't closed, but swimmers are being urged to stay out of the water until the results of more tests come in on Tuesday.