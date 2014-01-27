Mission Hills entryway monuments dedicated

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - About a dozen people gathered in Mission Hills Monday for the special dedication of two entryway monuments.

The monuments bookend the community, sitting in medians near the west and east end of Washington Street.

The project was initially funded by a grant awarded by County Supervisor Ron Roberts. Interim Mayor Todd Gloria then stepped in to help finish the job.

"Todd Gloria financed the entry fees, the city fees and permits, and also the solar lighting at this particular location," Stuart White of the MH Business Improvement District said.

The design was fashioned after the existing historical Mission Hills monuments on Sunset and Alameda.