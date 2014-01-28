911 tapes reveal details of deadly high-speed chase

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Authorities Monday released the name of a kidnapping suspect fatally shot by a police officer at the end of a weekend road chase from Kearny Mesa to Escondido.

Aaron Devenere, 27, allegedly claimed to have a pistol and a bomb while talking to 911 operators during the 25-mile pursuit, which began when San Diego police tried to pull over the truck in which he was riding on Interstate 15 for expired registration shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Though Devenere turned out to be unarmed, the driver of the Toyota pickup believed he was holding her at gunpoint and sped away from officers "out of fear that Devenere might harm her," according to Escondido police Lt. Neal Griffin.

"The victim said that Devenere had an object pushed against her side that she was certain was a gun," Griffin said. "In order to control her movements, Devenere grabbed the victim by the hand and threatened to break her fingers. The victim did, in fact, sustain a sprain to one of her fingers from the suspect's actions."

Devenere, a San Diego resident, spoke to police dispatchers throughout the chase, referring to the driver of the truck as his hostage and threatening to shoot her, Griffin alleged.

When an emergency operator sought to confirm that Devenere had a gun, he replied that he did and also was armed with "an explosive device," according to the lieutenant.

The woman -- who knew Devenere and initially had been driving with him voluntarily -- eventually ran over a police spike strip that flattened two of her tires and forced her to pull over on Centre City Parkway, near Country Club Lane.

"When the victim (stopped) along the side of the road, officers on scene believed (she) was an imminent danger of being killed," Griffin said. "One officer fired one shot, striking and killing Devenere. The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the actions of the officers on scene."

The driver later told police she initially thought Devenere had shot himself, "indicating how convincingly he had feigned to be armed," Griffin said.

The only potential weapons found in the truck were some knives in the cargo bed.

Medics took the woman, whose name was not released, to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of injuries allegedly inflicted by Devenere. She was not expected to face any charges over the pursuit.

"The Escondido Police Department considers her the victim of a kidnapping," Griffin said.

The name of the officer who shot the suspect had not been made public as of late Friday afternoon.