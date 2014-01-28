Dense fog advisory in effect until 9AM

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Dense fog is expected to blanket San Diego County's higher coastal terrain to around the mesas Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory, which will be in effect until 9 a.m.

Meteorologists said visibility could drop to less than a quarter-mile at times, and that pockets of sharply reduced visibility are possible along parts of Interstates 5, 805 and 15 and on state Route 163.

Drivers were advised to slow down, use low beam headlights and leave distance between their vehicle and others.

"The marine layer is slowly decreasing in depth," the NWS advisory said. "Areas of low clouds and fog over the coastal waters will extend to around the mesas early this morning with the lowest visibilities near the higher coastal terrain inland to about the mesas."

The marine layer is expected to lower tonight into Wednesday morning with areas of fog closer to the coast, according to the weather service.