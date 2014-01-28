Wrong turn gets driver stuck on trolley tracks

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver says a GPS device is to blame for getting stuck on the trolley tracks near Lindbergh Field.

Police say an out-of-town visitor was trying to return a rental car when the mishap occurred Monday night.

She was driving on Palm Street near Kettner when her GPS prompted her to take a right turn. She did, but drove right onto the tracks.

Trolley service was briefly interrupted while crews got the car off the tracks.

No one was hurt.

Last October, a tourist who said his GPS led him astray had to abandon his car in the path of an oncoming train near Kettner and Grape.