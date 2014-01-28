Heavy traffic expected due to border construction - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Drivers headed to the border should expect longer delays this week.

Traffic on Interstate 5 South near the San Ysidro Port of Entry will be funneled into just one lane Tuesday.

Crews are demolishing a pedestrian crossing.

Work started at 9 p.m. Monday and is expected to last until Thursday morning.

 

