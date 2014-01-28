Fire damages San Marcos mobile home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire damages San Marcos mobile home

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a San Marcos mobile home early Tuesday, fire officials said.

The non-injury fire was reported at 12:20 a.m. in a unit at the Palomar Estates West home Park at 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd., according to a North County dispatcher. The last of the responding fire crews cleared the scene about 20 minutes later, she said.

It was unknown what caused the fire, the dispatcher said.

