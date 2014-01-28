Council proclaims Tuesday "Loren Nancarrow Day"

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council proclaimed Tuesday "Loren Nancarrow Day'' in San Diego in honor of the late local television personality.

Nancarrow died Dec. 28 at the age of 60, following an 11-month battle with brain cancer.

His television career spanned more than 30 years and included stints as a weatherman, anchor and reporter on KGTV 10News, KFMB CBS News 8 and, most recently, KSWB Fox 5.

The five-time Emmy winner was also known as a passionate conservationist, co-authoring four organic gardening books.

"To the end, he exhibited his true character, a character of strength, love, compassion, and his commitment to teaching generations of people through television and his writings and his appearances and his actions, the importance and the benefits of being good stewards to our environment -- to being truly good global citizens,'' said Councilwoman Marti Emerald, a former television reporter at 10News.

Nancarrow was diagnosed with stage three terminal brain cancer last February and later retired from his anchor position at Fox 5. He called himself a "Brain Cancer Warrior'' and authored a blog about his cancer journey.

Emerald said the scheduling for honoring Nancarrow was done in early December -- before he died.

He is survived by his wife, Susie, and children, Graham, 25, Hannah, 24, and Britta, 20 -- all of whom attended the proclamation ceremony.

On his blog, Hannah described her father as a human Pinterest board, with expertise in "citrus trees and roses and tomatoes, raising chickens and earthworms and monarch butterflies.''

Nancarrow's widow thanked the City Council on behalf of the family.

"He was one to push limits, speak his true voice and to follow his passions for the good of others,'' she said. "I know that he's up there gardening with his compost and giving us tomatoes.''

Former NBC7/39 anchor Susan Taylor, now the director of external affairs at Scripps Health, said she worked with Loren Nancarrow and his family to set up a donation fund in his honor to help raise funds for a rooftop healing garden at the Scripps Radiation Therapy Center.

Taylor said she hopes the garden will be named for Nancarrow in the near future.