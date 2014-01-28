Restaurant Week extended to Jan. 31 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Restaurant Week extended to Jan. 31

Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Foodies are licking their chops and maybe later - their plates. San Diego Restaurant Week has been extended another week.

More than 100 restaurants are taking part in the second week of dining for a steal.

There are no tickets or passes for this event.

It's a San Diego culinary tradition and it features discounted prix fixe menus from more than 180 different restaurants throughout the county. For a list, visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Alicia Summers shows us the good eats at Rei Do Gado downtown.

