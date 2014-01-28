Extra DUI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you plan on partying during the Super Bowl -- don't drink and drive.

Law enforcement will have extra officers and deputies on duty patrolling the streets and freeways.

The extra patrols begin Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

AAA says there are more crashes on Super Bowl Sunday than any other Sunday in January or February.

If you see a drunk driver call 911.