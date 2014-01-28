Extra DUI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Extra DUI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you plan on partying during the Super Bowl -- don't drink and drive.

Law enforcement will have extra officers and deputies on duty patrolling the streets and freeways.

The extra patrols begin Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

AAA says there are more crashes on Super Bowl Sunday than any other Sunday in January or February.

If you see a drunk driver call 911.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.