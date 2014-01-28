New calls for county clerk's resignation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego County Clerk is being urged to resign. LGBT leaders are calling for Ernest Dronenburg to step down after new evidence of alleged abuse of power, in regards to same-sex marriages and the attempt to stop them.
A group of political leaders teamed up with LGBT activists during a protest six months ago outside the county administration building. They said County Clerk Ernest Dronenburg was using his public office to promote his personal and religious political agenda and were outraged that Dronenburg took it upon himself to halt same-sex marriages in San Diego.
Dronenburg filed a petition in July 2013 asking the state supreme court to halt same-sex marriages, until there could be a court hearing to clear up what he called 'uncertainty.'
"I asked him for a stay because I believe it's cruel to set up people. In 2004, the last time there was a case, the court came out against it and had to unwrap 4,000 marriages. That is hurtful. That should not be the government," Dronenburg said
Almost immediately, California's Supreme Court ruled against Dronenburg, which cleared the way for same-sex marriages to continue in San Diego.
But now, six months later, many of the same people who protested against Dronenburg in July are furious with him again. They say they have uncovered new abuse of his office and are asking Dronenburg to either resign or not seek re-election.
