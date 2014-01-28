Mike Slater on News 8: Mayoral Debate, State of the Union

Challenging lawmakers to help him create greater economic opportunity, President Barack Obama will use his State of the Union address Tuesday to announce he's raising the minimum wage for new federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour, underscoring a go-it-alone strategy in an election year critical to Democrats' hopes for gains in Congress.

(AM 760 KFMB) – The Mike Slater Show will feature the only radio mayoral debate before the election on February 11.

Mayoral candidates Kevin Faulconer and David Alvarez will face off in a debate and one-on-one interviews with Slater Thursday, January 30.

Next up, Tuesday night President Obama gives his State of the Union Address, and in the above video Slater shares the direction he thinks the President will take during his speech.

Debate Coverage:

Thursday, January 30

10:00 - 10:30AM: David Alverez interview

10:30 – 11:00AM: Kevin Faulconer interview

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Debate

