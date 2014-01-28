Mike Slater on News 8: Mayoral Debate, State of the Union - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mike Slater on News 8: Mayoral Debate, State of the Union

(AM 760 KFMB) – The Mike Slater Show will feature the only radio mayoral debate before the election on February 11.

Mayoral candidates Kevin Faulconer and David Alvarez will face off in a debate and one-on-one interviews with Slater Thursday, January 30.

Next up, Tuesday night President Obama gives his State of the Union Address, and in the above video Slater shares the direction he thinks the President will take during his speech.

Debate Coverage:

Thursday, January 30

10:00 - 10:30AM: David Alverez interview
10:30 – 11:00AM: Kevin Faulconer interview
11:00AM – 12:00PM: Debate

