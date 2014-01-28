Motley Crue retiring, plans 72 goodbye concerts

From left, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars attend the Motley Crue Press Conference, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Motley Crue is hanging up its guitars for good.

The heavy metal band plans to say goodbye with 72 concerts in the United States and Canada before retiring. The rockers made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday in Hollywood.

Alice Cooper will tour with the group. Tickets go on sale Friday with prices starting at $15.

"We want to go out with the four founding members of Motley Crue and go out on top," said lead singer Vince Neil.

"We want to leave a legacy," added guitarist Nikki Sixx. "We want to have some dignity."

The band members have signed a legal agreement promising not to perform as Motley Crue after 2015.

A Motley Crue country tribute album is in the works, as is a big-screen version of the band's 2002 book, "The Dirt."

