US Davis Cup captain Courier impressed by setting

SAN DIEGO
(AP) — U.S. captain Jim Courier is impressed by the setting where his
team will face a British team highlighted by Wimbledon champion Andy
Murray in the first round of the Davis Cup.
A clay court has been set up in left field of the San Diego
Padres' ballpark for this weekend's matches. It's the first time Davis
Cup matches will be played in an open-air baseball stadium.
"This
is one of the most unique and beautiful tennis settings I think we'll
experience in our lifetime," Courier said Tuesday at Petco Park. "This
is spectacular to be able to be in this ballpark and just have an
incredible tennis facility pop up out of nowhere.
"It's going to
be special not only for us playing, but I think for the spectators that
get to come and experience it, too. It's going to be one that we'll all
look back on hopefully fondly because we'll have won, but certainly the
experience of playing here in San Diego will be a special one."
Courier won a pair of French Open titles on the Roland Garros clay. But that's not why the Americans chose the surface.
"It's
these four guys right here," Courier said, indicating singles players
John Isner and Sam Querrey and the doubles team of twins Bob and Mike
Bryan.
It's also a surface Great Britain's top player, Murray, is
less comfortable on. Murray, who's ranked No. 4, prefers the quicker
grass and hard courts. His teammates are James Ward, Kyle Edmund and
Colin Fleming.
"We obviously know a lot about Andy Murray on our
side; these guys have seen a lot of him," Courier said. "We don't know
as much about the rest of singles players and we'll learn more as we go
over the weekend.
"But it is going to be a challenge for us
because even if you don't recognize too many of the guys other than
Murray on their team, we all know what Davis Cup means to people and
what it brings out in other teams. We've experienced some heartbreak at
the hands of some people that most tennis fans don't know a lot about.
So we can't underestimate anything or anyone in this setting. We know
they are going to be tough."
The best-of-five matches are Friday through Sunday. Thursday's draw will determine the order of singles play.
Britain and the U.S. played the first Davis Cup match in 1900. They have met 18 times, with the Americans leading 11-7.
