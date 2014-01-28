Dogs rescued from rip current at Dog Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - High surf is proving to be just as dangerous for man's best friend as it is for man.

San Diego lifeguards saved two dogs -- as well as two people -- from a dangerous rip current that nearly swept them out to sea Tuesday morning. This incident is serving as a warning to all swimmers -- human and canine.

Lifeguards carried Lisa Storey's two dogs to safety after a dangerous rip current nearly carried all of them away for good.

"Thank god for the lifeguards, they're great. If it weren't for them, we probably wouldn't be here," Lisa said.

She and her boyfriend were at dog beach with her dogs Tasha and Loki at around 10:30 a.m. when Tasha got a little curious next to the jetty.

"My dog went to go check the buoy, she got caught in the rip current and with two knee replacements only two and a half months old, I went out to go get her," Lisa told CBS News 8.

The only problem was the water conditions were treacherous, and even though both dogs were good swimmers, the current was too much.

"Super strong right now, going from a very, very extreme high to a low tide, and the dogs got sucked out into a rip current," San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Greg Buchanan said.

At this point both dogs were struggling in the ocean, and so was Lisa and her boyfriend, who were both trying to rescue them. They waited for lifeguards after managing to get on top of the jetty with Loki.

"It was scary. I lost all my energy and didn't have enough strength to get up on the rocks, and it was all I could do to throw the other dog up there," Lisa said.

But tasha was carried all the way to the end of the jetty. It took two life guards and a jet ski from Mission Beach to get them all to safety and away from the current.

It was a lesson that won't have to be taught twice to Storey. She doesn't let Tasha out of her sight now, let alone out of her arms. They escaped with scrapes and bruises but mostly a whole lot of relief.

"You can see we are pretty well scratched up, but it's nothing I can't handle as long as I've got my dogs," she said.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10152158693687552&set=a.10150288027222552.354735.75261502551&type=1&stream_ref=10