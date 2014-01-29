Teenager accused in skateboard attack in court

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Deputies are searching for witnesses and other possible victims in connection with a series of brutal attacks allegedly committed with a skateboard in Spring Valley.

Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Javier Garcia and a 17-year-old accomplice, charged with attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, after 61-year-old Daniel Sparks was found lying in the intersection of Gillespie Drive and Frederick Street with his head bleeding on January 14 shortly before 7 p.m.

Sparks was taken to a hospital, treated and released. Three days later, Sparks was found unconscious in the 9000 block of Jamacha Road. He was again rushed to a local hospital where he died on January 22, according to Lt. Glenn Giannantonio.

Deputies say there were two other similar incidents, involving attacks on three others, during January 13 and 14 in the same area of Spring Valley.

Homicide detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims or witnesses to these crimes. If anyone has recently been a victim or witnessed an assault or attempted robbery in the 800 block of Gillespie Drive, 500 block of Sweetwater Road, 9000 block of Jamacha Road or surrounding areas, contact the Sheriff's Homicide Division at (858) 974-2321. (After hours, call the non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.)

Both Garcia and his unidentified 17-year-old accomplice are currently in custody and are scheduled to face a judge at the El Cajon Courthouse on Wednesday, January 29th. They are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and attempted robbery.