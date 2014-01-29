Ho-Hum Bandit pleads guilty to 7 bank robberies - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man dubbed the "Ho Hum Bandit" for the nonchalant manner in which he robbed banks pleaded guilty in federal court in San Diego Tuesday to seven counts of bank robbery.

Adam Lynch, 34, committed the string of bank robberies from February to June 2010, robbing the same bank twice in a week, prosecutors said.

Typically, he would walk up to the counter, pass a note to the teller saying he was armed and demand cash. No one was injured in the San Diego heists.

Lynch faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced April 28.

Last May, Lynch was convicted of four counts of bank robbery for holdups he committed in the Denver area in August 2010, December 2010 and March 2011, as well as a bank robbery in Cheyenne, Wyo., in November 2010.

He was sentenced by a federal judge to more than five years prison.

 

