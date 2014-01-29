Fog advisory issued for coast and inland valleys

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Widespread dense fog posed a threat to motorists in San Diego County's coastal and valley areas early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the coastal and valley areas until 9 a.m., saying visibility was a quarter-mile or less, especially along portions of interstates 5, 805 and 15, and state Route 163.

"If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the NWS advisory said.

