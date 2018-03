(AM 760 KFMB) – The San Diego Mayoral Debate is Thursday, January 30 on AM 760 KFMB. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. with one-on-one interviews with Kevin Faulconer and David Alvarez, followed by the debate.

Debate Coverage:

Thursday, January 30

10:00 - 10:30AM: David Alverez interview

10:30 – 11:00AM: Kevin Faulconer interview

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Debate

For more information, CLICK HERE >>