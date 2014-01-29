Walmart neighborhood markets open in North County

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Two new Walmarts are open for business in San Diego Wednesday.

One Walmart neighborhood market opened in Oceanside, the other in Escondido. Both just had grand opening events on Wednesday morning.

The neighborhood markets primarily sell fresh groceries, household goods and have full-service pharmacies. When you walk in, it feels more like a grocery store compared to the traditional Walmart stores. They don't carry furniture, clothing or appliances.

The manager at the Escondido location -- which was formerly a dollar store -- says the store will bring tax dollars to the city along with jobs. Between the two stores, about 120 new jobs were created.

This brings the total of Walmart neighborhood markets to four in San Diego County -- there are two others in La Mesa and San Diego.

Walmarts often get criticism for putting mom and pop shops in the area out of business, but so far we haven't heard any backlash.