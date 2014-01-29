Two hikers rescued off Cowles Mountain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two hikers rescued off Cowles Mountain

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two people had to be rescued from Cowles Mountain Wednesday.

A man and woman where hiking with a group when both passed out. Fellow hikers called 911.

The woman was airlifted off the mountain.

The two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

