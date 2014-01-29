Mother of man killed in SDG&E hit-and-run talks to CBS News 8

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Wednesday when a utility company truck struck her on a Shelltown-area road, possibly as she chased a young girl who darted into the path of the vehicle.

A former San Diego Gas & Electric employee posted bail and was released from jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who was run over by one of the utility's work trucks.

San Diego Gas and Electric has announced it's renewing safety training for employees following the deaths of two people struck by company vehicles.

Investigators determined that the driver of a San Diego Gas & Electric truck was at fault for a traffic accident that killed a mother of four and injured two preschoolers on a Shelltown-area road this week, a police spokesman disclosed Friday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than three weeks after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving an SDG&E truck in El Cajon, his mother says she wants justice.

Robert Fisher, 54, was crossing Jamacha Road when he was run over by an SDG&E utility truck. A few minutes later, he was struck by another vehicle.

Dianne Niemi says her heart is in pieces after the fatal accident.

"I just jumped up and cried," she said. "I was waiting for him to maybe get married, maybe also have me a grandchild."

Fisher, who was crossing outside of a crosswalk, was hit at about 10 p.m. January 6 by SDG&E truck driver Hector Hoyt. Hoyt, an El Cajon resident who is no longer employed by the utility company, is facing felony hit and run charges stemming from the incident. He was arrested at his Cloverleaf Drive home and is free on $50,000 dollars bail.

"I'm sorry he hit him, but it would have been much nicer had he stopped to see if for heaven's sake, you'd hurt him or not, let alone killed him," Niemi said.

Attorney Dan Gilleon is developing potential evidence to be used in a wrongful death claim against Hector Hoyt and SDG&E filed on behalf of Fisher's family.

"I believe (Hoyt) was drinking for several hours before this incident at the Outback steakhouse in El Cajon," Gilleon said. "There should be surveillance video there, there should be receipts there to establish that he was drinking that night, but it's his hangout -- that's where he drinks.

"Why else did he flee? There had to be something he was running from, hiding from. If it wasn't Mr. Hoyt's fault -- in other words, he could not have seen (Fisher) -- there's no reason to flee the scene. On the other hand, if he's drinking and he hits somebody and kills them, his obligation is to stay there, and he's trying to hide whatever it was."

If Dianne Niemi could sit across from the man who allegedly took her son's life, this is her message for him.

"I wish that you had done the proper thing and never hit him. I think you could have loved him too if you'd have known him at all, instead of killing him," she said.

Dianne says she is hoping to have her son's ashes scattered at sea in the coming days.

In the meantime, Hector Hoyt is scheduled to make a court appearance early Thursday morning in an East County courtroom.