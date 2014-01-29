Local Marine hero wins trip to the Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A San Diego-based Marine is heading to the Super Bowl.

Staff Sergeant John Detamore was chosen by the sergeant major of the Marine Corps out of more than 195,000 active duty marines.

The play is called a down and out, but those are two words you'd never use to describe Detamore.

"Did my boot camp at MCRD San Diego," he said.

He did three tours to Iraq in his first four years, spent time at Camp Pendleton and Miramar, went back to Iraq and then Afghanistan, where on October 1, 2011, his life changed forever.

"Enemies started firing at us and I was the lead sweeper," he said.

A bullet ricocheted through his protective vest and shot through his back.

"Ricocheted off my eighth rib and is now sitting in the top part of my left lung," he said.

That's right -- he still has the core of a round lodged in his lung, but instead of calling it a career, Detamore went back to Afghanistan again until an experience during physical training forced him to come home.

"I was PTing and with all the dust and irritation, coughed up blood and the medical officials out there were like, no, you're not staying out here and medivac'ed me again," Detamore said.

He's now at Medical Naval Center San Diego. But on Thursday, he's getting on a plane for New York to attend the Super Bowl -- for free.

"It is really cool because I grew up an Indiana boy. I was an Indianapolis Colts Fan," he said.

Which makes him a huge Peyton Manning fan. Detamore will get to see his idol play, thanks to News America Marketing, which told the Marine Corps to pick two deserving service members to receive all expenses paid trips to the big game.

"It's been something I've always wanted to go and see," he said.

Detamore says if he could, he would gladly go back to the front lines, but with his injury he knows that's not possible. So he hopes to stay in the Marine Corps as a teacher.

"God still has me here, so apparently someone's not doing something right to take me out. There's something he wasn't me to be an example for, so I just look at it as that," he said.

Detamore and his guest will spend four nights in New York. Besides getting tickets to the Super Bowl, they will also attend several game-related parties in New York, including one where Detamore will be honored on stage.