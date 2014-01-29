Third annual Great Kindness Challenge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Third annual Great Kindness Challenge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A wave of kindness has swept over San Diego County.

Over 200 San Diego County schools have joined over half a million students nationwide for the third annual Great Kindness Challenge.

For one week, students are challenged to do as many kind acts as possible, choosing from a 50-item checklist.

The event is put on by the Carlsbad-based nonprofit group Kids for Peace.

