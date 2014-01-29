Little heroes honored for their bravery

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Every year, several Southern California kids are honored for being brave in the face of danger.

These kids showed such calm under pressure, and I had the honor of emceeing the awards ceremony hosted by 911 for Kids at the Hyatt in Mission Bay. One boy recognized on Wednesday was just six years old when he made his life-saving call.

Noah Anumudu was honored for calling 911 after his mom Muna fell down the stairs and was unconscious. Noah's dad was at work, and the only other person home was his four-year-old brother.

"I was very proud of him, yes," Muna said.

Also recognized was 12-year-old Andy Nungaray from Chula Vista. He was honored for his quick, calm actions helping a fellow classmate who'd fallen off a skateboard.

"I can admit I was nervous, but I tried to stay calm and tried to give information I needed," Andy said.

Seven-year-old Robert Ladner called 911 after his mom's boyfriend became abusive.

"I was about to call 911, he knocked it out of my hands," Robert said.

But the boy's call did go through, and the Oceanside police dispatcher was able to call back and send help.

The dispatchers were all honored and received medals too, but they all said it's the young heroes who are truly deserving.