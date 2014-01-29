Mayoral candidates Faulconer, Alvarez announce plans for office

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayoral candidate Kevin Faulconer Wednesday released a three-point plan to address the shortage of affordable housing, while his opponent, fellow Councilman David Alvarez announced he will hold summits around the city should he be elected mayor.

Faulconer's plan consists of reducing regulatory burdens that increase the cost of construction and the price of average homes, using programs that provide incentives for private investment and maximize taxpayer resources, and implementing policies that will address homelessness in a compassionate and effective manner.

"Creating a San Diego where the possibility of buying a home is a reality for all San Diegans will take an experienced leader who understands how to work with the private sector to reduce construction costs, incentivize private investment in affordable housing and find permanent supportive housing solutions for San Diego's homeless," Faulconer said.

He was accompanied by Father Joe Carroll, the retired founder of Father Joe's Villages, which cares for homeless families. Carroll has endorsed Faulconer's mayoral bid.

Faulconer and Alvarez will face each other in a runoff election Feb. 11 to see who will finish the nearly three years left in the term of Bob Filner.

Alvarez said he would hold a series of meetings around San Diego in his first 100 days in office in what he called a citywide "Neighborhood Priority Assessment."

He said the meetings would help him "harness the guidance of neighborhoods and community groups that have often been neglected by past mayoral administrations."

He said as mayor, he would work with neighborhood groups, town councils, community planning boards and business improvement district boards to get an assessment of neighborhood priorities that his administration can work toward.