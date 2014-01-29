SD police: Teen's death linked to cellphone use

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a 15-year-old girl was distracted by her cellphone when she was struck and killed by a semi-truck.

U-T San Diego reports Noemi Mendoza, a sophomore at Castle Park High School, walked into the path of the truck Wednesday evening in Otay Mesa.

Police say the girl's brother tried to pull his sister away from the truck, but she lost her balance and fell under the semi's rear wheels. She died at the scene.

Her brother also was hit by the truck but was not hurt.

Investigators say charges against the driver are unlikely.

Crisis counselors were at Castle Park High in Chula Vista to talk to mourning students.

