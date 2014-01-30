Car slams into house in Lakeside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car slams into house in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A speeding motorist crashed a vehicle into the bedroom of a Lakeside house, narrowly missing a sleeping infant early Thursday, authorities said.

The crash in the 8800 block of Los Coches Road was reported at 2:06 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the CHP reported, noting no one inside the house was hurt.

