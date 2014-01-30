Two men ditch car after pursuit, crash in National City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two men ditch car after pursuit, crash in National City

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - Two men are at large Thursday after a police pursuit ended in a crash in National City.

It happened after 2 a.m. at the intersection of east 18th street and Newell.

The car slammed into a pole and the men ran off, leaving the keys behind. The vehicle is registered to an owner in the South Bay.

Police say the men are Hispanic.

If you have any information, call police.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.