'Coyote Ugly Saloon' opens downtown February 5

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Get ready for a bar-top dancing, cowboy boot-kicking good time. Coyote Ugly is coming to the Gaslamp in just a few days.

The bartenders at Coyote Ugly serve a little bit of attitude with the drinks and are known for their dance routines on top of the bar.

The first Coyote Ugly Saloon opened in New York in 1993. In 2000, the movie "Coyote Ugly", which was based on the New York Coyote Ugly Saloon, was released and grossed more than $100 million worldwide. Today there are 23 locations in five different countries, with more on the way.

And now for the first time ever, the Coyote Ugly chain is opening its first Southern California location right here in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

Open auditions for Coyote girls happened this past weekend. These girls are talented -- they have to be able to mix a good drink, dance and look good while doing it. The Coyote Ugly experience is what makes it world famous.

The new location is located at 820 Fifth Avenue. It opens next Wednesday.