Carlsbad Make-a-Wish boy becomes "Batkid"

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Move over Batman. A Carlsbad boy gets his chance to become a superhero.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation teamed up with a medical technology company to give nine-year-old Aidden Whitsett an experience he'll never forget.

Aidden has a type of muscular dystrophy that targets children -- usually boys -- weakening their muscles. By age 12, most can no longer walk.

"Their life expectancy is 18 years, and I think Aidden will live longer. My brother lived to 36, so we'll see how it goes," mother Stacey Galli said.

His hero-sized wish is being granted thanks to Carlsbad-based Spinal Elements.

After rescuing a damsel in distress, Aidden learned the Joker was behind this trouble, and that he also planted a bomb. Luckily, Aidden diffused it just in time, but there was still one more problem -- the Joker needed to be brought to justice.

They quickly took the Joker down, and all was safe in Gotham City again. And to show their appreciation, Spinal Elements granted Aidden's other wish -- a trip to Atlantis resort in the Bahamas, where he'll get to swim with dolphins.

"He's very blessed because he'll be walking and swimming and he'll always remember walking and swimming for his Make-a-Wish," Galli said.

For Aidden, it's all in a days work.

"I just drove around and fighted crime and stuff," Aidden said.

Aidden and his family leave for Atlantis in April. Besides swimming with dolphins, he plans to go down lots of water slides and paraglide.