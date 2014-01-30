Andy Murray to face Young in Davis Cup on Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Donald Young has replaced an injured John Isner for the United States and will face Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on Friday in the first match of the first-round Davis Cup match on the clay court at the San Diego Padres' stadium.

The announcement was made Thursday by U.S. captain Jim Courier at the Davis Cup draw at The Prado at San Diego's Balboa Park.

In the second singles match Friday, Sam Querrey will play Britain's James Ward.

The doubles match will be played Saturday with Bob and Mike Bryan of the US facing Murray and Colin Fleming.

The reverse singles will be played on Sunday with Querrey facing Murray and Young facing Ward.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press.