Paquito: A special, bright boy

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Male

Colors: Black & Tan

Adoption Fee: $95.00

Animal ID: 133369

Why I'd make a great companion: I'm a lovable companion seeking a special home where I'll be a cherished member of the family. With bright eyes and a precious face, I have a beautiful personality to match. I love to put my eyes and ears to work, soaking up the sights and sounds of the world around me. I am very inventive. I can turn any ordinary day into an adventure. I am a smart and loyal dog and would love to find a new home with loving and dog savvy owners.

Before my adoption process can be completed, you will need to meet with a Humane Society Veterinarian to understand my medical history, answer any questions, and share how to best care for me in the future.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay / neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista, and limited veterinary medical coverage from VCA Hospitals up to $250!!

I am currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.