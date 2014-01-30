CrimeFighters Manhunt: Thomas Allan Carrao

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in their search for a parolee at large who's also wanted for a felony.

Thomas Allan Carrao, 31, is wanted by the California Parole Apprehension Team for violating terms of his release, as well as felony possession of a controlled substance.

Carrao is a Hispanic male. He's 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

If you see this fugitive, call police.