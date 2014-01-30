Killer video of killer whales off Mexico

(CBS 8) - Over the past few weeks, the waters off of San Diego have been filled with large dolphin and porpoise pods, but those sightings pale in comparison with the footage one couple shot in Baja California on their wedding anniversary.

The video at first glance looks fake, but Florida residents Laura and Rich Howard are here to tell you the killer whales that almost jumped into their boat were breathtakingly real.

"I really feel that they were getting as much excitement from me screaming and making a big deal, as they were having fun," Laura said.

Laura and Rich were in La Paz last year on a scuba trip celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary when their guide told them to get out of the water and into the boat.

"The divemaster comes down and taps us saying 'dive's over,'" Laura said.

Laura and Rich surfaced to see a pod of killer whales with huge dorsal fins circling the water. As their boat sped away, the killer whales followed and started playing in the wake.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrib09e2CgY

We showed the video to Dr. Ann Bowles from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute.

"The actual video doesn't do it justice," Rich said.

"I loved the video. I thought that was the best thing in the world. I watched and I thought, you know, that tells you that a killer whale is just a gigantic dolphin," Bowles said.

Bowles says not only is the footage authentic, it proves killer whales can be just as playful as dolphins.

"I knew they were capable of this, but it was the first chance to really see it graphically," Bowles said.

Laura Howard captured the experience with her flip camera. It was an incredible game of splish splash that sped along for almost an hour.

Dr. Bowles has been studying killer whales for nearly 30 years and says she's never seen footage like this before.