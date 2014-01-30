Big Ben Market: To market, to market

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Big Ben Market has reopened its doors, bigger, brighter and healthier than ever.

"Six months ago, this store caught fire and it was very scary moments for me and for my family," Nick Salem said.

The east 8th Street market has been a landmark in National City for over 60 years. Since 2001, it's been owned by Nick Salem, who had a vision for it's rebirth.

"Why can't we bring these people that don't make so much money that have medium income, lower income, let's bring them here, let's help them eating healthy," Nick said.

Two weeks ago, Big Ben specialty market opened its doors, featuring local and organic produce and natural, hormone-free meats.

"We can compete with stores by selling healthy products. We don't have to make a lot of money," Nick said.

Alongside the specialty items, you'll find some long time Big Ben favorites.

"These carnitas that we have here, we've had them for years and years and people come for it every single day," Nick said.

Big Ben's customers appreciate the upgrades.

"This is really nice. I was surprised to see all the neat stuff they have," one customer said.

Out of the ashes comes a fresh, new prospective.

"Provide the people with something they can afford," Nick said.

Healthy food at affordable prices, I guess that's the kind of affordable health care everybody can support.

Big Ben Market

108 E 8th Street

National City, CA 91950

(858) 477-1015

