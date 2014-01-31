Husband shares his grief over wife’s tragic death

Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday.

Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday.

The young daughter of a woman who was hit and killed by an SDG&E truck is out of the hospital and back home with her family Sunday.

The young daughter of a woman who was hit and killed by an SDG&E truck is out of the hospital and back home with her family Sunday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For nine days a community in Shelltown has been mourning the death of a woman who sacrificed her life for her young daughter and neighbor.

San Diego police say on Jan. 22 Ana Herrera was hit and killed by an SDG&E truck while walking her 5-year-old daughter and 4-year-old friend to school on Cottonwood Street.

The crosses, candles and flowers continue to fill the common area at the family's apartment building, just feet from where the tragedy happened.

"It is hard because I lost who I really love," said Jose Herrera.

He is Ana's husband who is speaking for the first time to the media. In the past week he has been seen quietly grieving, standing on the side, praying and fighting to stay strong for their four children.

"I have a family supporting me and lot of friends. Her friends and my friends who really love her," said Herrera.

Ana was well liked in the neighborhood. She sold homemade tamales and sold them in front of her daughter's school at Balboa Elementary.

He says he and Ana met 14 years ago working at a swap meet. A decade later and two children of their own they married in November.

"Finally I did. Two months ago. We lived together for 12 years," said Herrera.

This was a new chapter in their life taken too soon.

As Ana walked her daughter Anahi and her neighbor to school on Jan. 22 around 7:30 a.m. she pushed them out of the path of an SDG&E truck coming down their street. Police say Ana was pinned under the truck where she later died at the hospital.

Ana's daughter Anahi is bound to a wheelchair for a month to six weeks recovering from a broken pelvis and ribs.

Police believe the utility pole inspector was distracted but wouldn't say by what. Ana's family says they know this was an accident and do no want the unidentified driver to go to jail.

Police say since this case is still under investigation and no one has been arrested officers are not releasing the name of the driver. SDG&E would not release the driver's job status and wouldn't comment on the case.

The fundraising page for Ana Herrera's funeral and daughter's medical cost says she has raised $12,000. It shows SDG&E donated $10,000 two days ago.

Ana's family says she will be cremated.