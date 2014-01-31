Hunt for gunman who fired shots at gasoline tanker

KEARNY MESA (CBS 8) - San Diego police are searching for a gunman or gunmen who allegedly shot at a Kearny Mesa gas station Thursday night, striking a gasoline tanker and a fuel pump.

The driver of the fuel truck told authorities he heard a series of five gunshots ring out at around 8:30 p.m., as he was sitting in the truck's cab. He had just finished making his delivery, and had been filling out paperwork when he heard the shots.

Investigators found a bullet impact on the tanker itself, and another one on the right side of one of the station's pumps.

The intersection at Convoy and Kearny Mesa Road was shut down to traffic for about an hour, while the police searched for evidence. They collected five shell casings, according to Lt. Paul Rorrison.

Thursday night, police said they were continuing to search for witnesses, and were also canvassing local businesses to see if any surveillance cameras captured any potential leads.